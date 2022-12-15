We are finally learning more about how the most buzz-worthy royal couple in the world spent their time in beautiful British Columbia.

Harry and Meghan, a Netflix documentary series detailing the life and love of the couple, just released additional episodes. Now, viewers can get an intimate look at how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent time in Canada following their high-profile split from the royal family.

From shots of their oceanfront mansion to familiar footage taken at YVR airport, there’s so much Canada in the latest episodes.

Episode five opens with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharing how they felt the royal family was not adequately protecting Megan Markle from the vicious UK media.

That onslaught of negative coverage prompted them to sue the Daily Mail – a significant catalyst in their story and their first step towards breaking away from the institution.

The couple took this time to get away to clear their heads, according to Harry, and they rented a home in an exclusive suburban enclave close to Victoria, BC.

Then, Megan is shown at their new home, taking her young son Archie outside to see the snow on Vancouver Island, BC.

“I just loved being there,” said Megan in the documentary, as footage of her pets exploring the coast as the sunsets plays. “It was so peaceful. You could breathe for a minute.”

“It was absolutely amazing,” said Harry. “The main thing that we needed was some space to think and just work out – what on earth we were doing.”

The documentary also shows Harry taking a polar bear plunge on New Year’s Day in the cold Pacific Ocean. “I came out refreshed. I was like, here we go – 2020, whatcha got?”

“There wasn’t a single paparazzi that lived on Vancouver Island. That was why we chose it,” said Harry. But it wasn’t long until the paparazzi found them and details of the lavish mansion the couple had been renting for eight months – Milles Fleurs.

Whether they were in cars following them in town or on boats trying to catch a glimpse of them from the water, the paparazzi caught up with them, and it took a toll on the couple, said Harry.

Starting to think of a new path forward, the couple started coming up with ideas.

“What if we move to Canada?” said Megan. “We thought it would be good to give ourselves some breathing space,” said Harry. Megan also noted that the tabloids would have a harder time covering what the couple was doing since they were based in London.

So their plan was to move to Canada. But then the tabloids found out.

Then, the couple famously stepped back from their royal duties and moved to California, which they now call home.

Want to catch up on all the Royal drama and see Vancouver Island thrust into the world stage? Watch the latest episodes on Netflix.