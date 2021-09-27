Netflix Canada launches website showing its filming locations in BC

Netflix Canada has launched a new website to connect fans with its many films and TV shows shot across the country.

Netflix in Your Neighbourhood will allow users to search for filming locations by searching for a film or series title or by province. The website will also feature directions to filming locations.

“Netflix in Your Neighbourhood provides a window into some of the Canadian cities and towns that have enriched our films and series, and captivated audiences worldwide,” said Lindsey Scully, Netflix Canada’s head of PR.

“We’ve filmed hundreds of productions across Canada and the site will feature some current highlights, as well as select new titles, once they are released.”

Search for your favourite show, and it’s easy to pull up the Canadian filming locations displayed conveniently on a map. It also tells you what episodes were filmed at the location, and things to do at the location if you decide to make the trip.

Here’s a look at some recent Netflix hits and where they were filmed in British Columbia:

To All the Boys

Point Grey Secondary

Queen Elizabeth Park

Brix & Mortar

Vancouver Aquarium

Always Be My Maybe

Glowbal

Nightingale

Joe’s Cafe Bar

New Town Bakery & Restaurant

Vancouver Art Gallery

Autostrada Osteria Downtown

Firefly Lane

CBC Studios

The Alibi Room

The Seawall

George Wainborn Park

According to Netflix, the company has filmed tons of content in Canada, in locations all across the country, from Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, to Snug Cove, British Columbia. Some Netflix original fan favourites are well known for their Canadian backgrounds. The Umbrella Academy was filmed in the streets of Toronto, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was shot in Vancouver.

It’s no surprise that a recent Netflix study revealed that Netflix users are almost twice as likely to watch Canadian content as those who don’t use Netflix. Those that do watch Canadian content are more than twice as likely to list Canada as a top travel destination.