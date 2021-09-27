NewsVentureHollywood NorthCuratedPop Culture

Netflix Canada launches website showing its filming locations in BC

Vincent Plana
|
Sep 27 2021, 11:23 am
Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

Netflix Canada has launched a new website to connect fans with its many films and TV shows shot across the country.

Netflix in Your Neighbourhood will allow users to search for filming locations by searching for a film or series title or by province. The website will also feature directions to filming locations.

“Netflix in Your Neighbourhood provides a window into some of the Canadian cities and towns that have enriched our films and series, and captivated audiences worldwide,” said Lindsey Scully, Netflix Canada’s head of PR.

“We’ve filmed hundreds of productions across Canada and the site will feature some current highlights, as well as select new titles, once they are released.”

Search for your favourite show, and it’s easy to pull up the Canadian filming locations displayed conveniently on a map. It also tells you what episodes were filmed at the location, and things to do at the location if you decide to make the trip.

Here’s a look at some recent Netflix hits and where they were filmed in British Columbia:

To All the Boys

Point Grey Secondary

netflix

The crew of To All the Boys inside of Kerrisdale’s Point Grey Secondary School (Netflix)

Bc schools coronavirus

Point Grey Secondary School/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth Park

Queen Elizabeth Park/Shutterstock

Brix & Mortar 

Brix and Mortar

Brix & Mortar (@penelopitstop/Instagram)

Yaletown patios

Brix & Mortar Patio

Vancouver Aquarium

Jelly snow globe/Vancouver Aquarium

Always Be My Maybe

Glowbal

Always Be My Maybe filming locations

Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

Always Be My Maybe filming locations

Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

Nightingale

Always Be My Maybe filming locations

Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

Always Be My Maybe filming locations

Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

Joe’s Cafe Bar

Always Be My Maybe filming locations

Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

New Town Bakery & Restaurant

Always Be My Maybe filming

Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

Vancouver Art Gallery

Always Be My Maybe

Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

Autostrada Osteria Downtown

Always Be My Maybe filming locations

Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

Always Be My Maybe filming locations

Always Be My Maybe/Netflix

Firefly Lane

CBC Studios

firefly lanes

Courtesy of Netflix

Firefly Lanes

Coutesy of Netflix

The Alibi Room

Photo courtesy Alibi Room (Vishal Marapon)

Inside Alibi Room (Jess Fleming / Daily Hive)

The Seawall

Vancouver

A birds-eye view including the Seawall in Vancouver (Shutterstock).

George Wainborn Park 

george wainborn park

George Wainborn Park in Vancouver (Shutterstock).

According to Netflix, the company has filmed tons of content in Canada, in locations all across the country, from Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, to Snug Cove, British Columbia. Some Netflix original fan favourites are well known for their Canadian backgrounds. The Umbrella Academy was filmed in the streets of Toronto, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was shot in Vancouver.

It’s no surprise that a recent Netflix study revealed that Netflix users are almost twice as likely to watch Canadian content as those who don’t use Netflix. Those that do watch Canadian content are more than twice as likely to list Canada as a top travel destination.

