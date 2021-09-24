There’s a chill in the air, which can only mean one thing — Streaming season is here.

And as we say hello to another weekend, Netflix Canada is releasing a wide range of things worth watching.

Recent additions include new seasons of hit shows, original films, and a couple of excellent documentaries.

Along with titles released earlier this month, here’s what is worth checking out on Netflix Canada all weekend.

Love on the Spectrum season two continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum is.

A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest’s arrival. From the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House.

Jailbirds New Orleans

Jailbirds New Orleans takes a look at life beyond the prison bars for a group of incarcerated women serving time in a New Orleans jail.

A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.

Doctor Sleep

Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child.

Intrusion

After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behaviour, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.