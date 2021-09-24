New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)
There’s a chill in the air, which can only mean one thing — Streaming season is here.
And as we say hello to another weekend, Netflix Canada is releasing a wide range of things worth watching.
Recent additions include new seasons of hit shows, original films, and a couple of excellent documentaries.
Along with titles released earlier this month, here’s what is worth checking out on Netflix Canada all weekend.
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Love on the Spectrum season two continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum is.
Midnight Mass
A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest’s arrival. From the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House.
Jailbirds New Orleans
Jailbirds New Orleans takes a look at life beyond the prison bars for a group of incarcerated women serving time in a New Orleans jail.
The Starling
A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.
Doctor Sleep
Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child.
Intrusion
After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behaviour, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.