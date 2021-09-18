Dan Levy is getting a Netflix rom-com he'll write, direct, and star in

While Schitt’s Creek might be over, Dan Levy is only just getting started.

On Friday, September 17 Netflix announced a new partnership with the Canadian talent.

He will be writing and producing “scripted content and other creative projects for Netflix,” including an original romantic comedy.

Levy will start work asap on the untitled project that he will write, direct, produce, and star in.

“Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” said Levy in a Netflix release.

The Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek won Emmy Awards nine times and gained a new audience around the world on Netflix.

“Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both tv and feature film. A full circle moment.”

In addition to a rom-com film, he will also work on TV series later, starting in July 2022

This announcement came just days before the 2021 Emmy Awards happening on Sunday, September 19.

Last year, Levy swept the Emmys winning with four wins in different categories for his work in Schitts’ Creek – tying the record for the most wins in one night.

Netflix reps said “Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective. His work on Schitt’s Creek charmed audiences around the world and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan.”