Netflix announces new "Basic with Ads" subscription plan for $5.99 a month

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a more affordable, new version of its subscription packages, and it’s called Basic with Ads.

As the name suggests, this subscription will allow customers to watch great streaming content the platform is known for, but with ads sprinkled throughout.

At $5.99 a month, the plan is already being touted for its value. It’ll officially be available to customers starting 9 am PT on November 1, 2022.

Here’s how the Basic with Ads plan differs from the existing Basic plan, according to Netflix:

What stays the same : a wide variety of great TV shows and movies; personalized viewing experience; available on ​​a wide range of TV and mobile devices; change or cancel your plan at any time.

What’s different: video quality up to 720p/HD (now for both our Basic with Ads and Basic plans); average of four to five minutes of ads per hour; a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, which we’re working on; no ability to download titles.

Canada won’t be the only country to get the Basic with Ads option — it’ll also be available in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Other plans, such as the ad-free Basic, Standard, and Premium subscription options, will remain unchanged.

Expect four to five ads that’ll be 15-30 seconds in length per hour of stream time

“We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $5.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan,” reads Netflix’s news release on the launch.

“While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community — and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”