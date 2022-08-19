NewsMovies & TVCuratedCelebrities

Dan Levy is joining Netflix's "Sex Education" season four (PHOTOS)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 19 2022, 4:05 pm
Dan Levy is joining Netflix's "Sex Education" season four (PHOTOS)
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Gird your loins! Dan Levy is set to join the cast of Sex Education season four.

Netflix Canada revealed a first look of the Schitt’s Creek star as he steps into the role of Mr. Molloy.

Levy is one of seven people joining the new season of the popular Netflix dramedy. The others are Thaddea Graham, Felix Mufti, Marie Reuther, Anthony Lexa, Imani Yahshua, and Alexandra James.

Character details are kept under wraps by Netflix but Variety reports that Levy will be taking on the recurring role of a famous author who also happens to be Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) college tutor.

The Emmy-winning actor and writer made it official on Twitter today by posting a heart emoji.

Is this a match made in TV heaven? Fans sure think so.

According to showrunners, the season is currently in production and will focus on Otis and Eric’s journey to a “progressive new Sixth Form College.”

There’s no premiere date as of yet but fans likely won’t see it until at least late 2022.

Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.