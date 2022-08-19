Gird your loins! Dan Levy is set to join the cast of Sex Education season four.

Netflix Canada revealed a first look of the Schitt’s Creek star as he steps into the role of Mr. Molloy.

your first look at Mr. Molloy 👇 pic.twitter.com/Tt7xcjpceG — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) August 19, 2022

Levy is one of seven people joining the new season of the popular Netflix dramedy. The others are Thaddea Graham, Felix Mufti, Marie Reuther, Anthony Lexa, Imani Yahshua, and Alexandra James.

Character details are kept under wraps by Netflix but Variety reports that Levy will be taking on the recurring role of a famous author who also happens to be Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) college tutor.

Sex Education Season 4 is now in production — and Dan Levy has joined the cast as Mr. Molloy! pic.twitter.com/Lxitrgb0Fa — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2022

The Emmy-winning actor and writer made it official on Twitter today by posting a heart emoji.

Is this a match made in TV heaven? Fans sure think so.

Dan Levy joining season 4 of Sex Education is the news I needed. — stass (@peachytanlincs) August 19, 2022

Wow David wow — Thom Björk 🟡🟢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ElektroPionir_7) August 19, 2022

dan levy in sex education yeah babe 🥳🥳🥳 tear in my eyes🥹♥️ eagerly waiting to see him @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/Uc2H1d7nd3 — Shonee___ (@Sh_o_nee) August 19, 2022

Me feelin good knowing @danjlevy will be on Sex Education upcoming season, I knew it’s gonna be the best season😌😌 pic.twitter.com/ZnFgiUhE9G — nind🍣 (@MaxBooc) August 19, 2022

According to showrunners, the season is currently in production and will focus on Otis and Eric’s journey to a “progressive new Sixth Form College.”

There’s no premiere date as of yet but fans likely won’t see it until at least late 2022.