FoodFood News

Twitter devastated as McDonald's Canada confirms the McPizza is not returning

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Aug 29 2021, 10:06 am
Twitter devastated as McDonald's Canada confirms the McPizza is not returning
Change.org

McDonald’s has dashed the McHopes of Canadians by confirming that they are not bringing back the beloved McPizza.

The fast food empire teased fans on Friday with the announcement that “the thing u have been asking for” will arrive on August 31.

The tweet lead to speculation that the cult-classic McPizza was making a triumphant return to the menu—so much so, in fact, that “McPizza” began trending nationally.

However, McDonald’s has now confirmed that whatever it has in store for Tuesday is not pizza-related.

“it’s not mcpizza. think more spice, less slice,” McDonald’s Canada tweeted on Saturday.

Twitter users were McDisappointed with the news.

Canada’s dream of McPizza crushed, many now believe the mystery item will be spicy nuggets. Something that, apparently, no body asked for.

McDevastated fans can always take a trip to the world’s largest McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida, where the discontinued item is still served. They’ve got McPasta, too.

Whether or not you were hoping for McPizza, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday for the spicy reveal.

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT