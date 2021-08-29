Twitter devastated as McDonald's Canada confirms the McPizza is not returning

McDonald’s has dashed the McHopes of Canadians by confirming that they are not bringing back the beloved McPizza.

The fast food empire teased fans on Friday with the announcement that “the thing u have been asking for” will arrive on August 31.

The tweet lead to speculation that the cult-classic McPizza was making a triumphant return to the menu—so much so, in fact, that “McPizza” began trending nationally.

However, McDonald’s has now confirmed that whatever it has in store for Tuesday is not pizza-related.

“it’s not mcpizza. think more spice, less slice,” McDonald’s Canada tweeted on Saturday.

it’s not mcpizza. think more spice, less slice. gonna marathon Ted Lasso and relax now. see u monday. — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) August 28, 2021

Twitter users were McDisappointed with the news.

Not McPizza… pic.twitter.com/hkOOQXWFzR — Phillies Fan in Montréal (@Montreal_Hohhot) August 29, 2021

You’ve failed everyone McDonald’s😒 — Valerie McCauley (@Valerie_Valera) August 29, 2021

Well that’s a mistake #mcpizzaforever — Brian Shelley (@bshell78) August 29, 2021

A devastating day in Canada. — Merzybean (@merzybean) August 29, 2021

I will never trust you again — 🆅🅴🆁🆂🅰🅲🅴 3.0 🗣💨 (@RealMikeVersace) August 28, 2021

Canada’s dream of McPizza crushed, many now believe the mystery item will be spicy nuggets. Something that, apparently, no body asked for.

NOBODY ASKED FOR SPICY MCNUGGETS! UNLESS YOU BRING BACK SZECHUAN SAUCE FROM ‘98 WE’LL RIOT! #McPizza #McBoycott — Megan Marie (@mediocre_meg) August 29, 2021

What a McDisappointment. I mean, you could have just put out a spicy sauce with regular nuggs… no one asked for this. Peeps been asking for McPizza for yeeeeears. Read the room. — Heady Standersen (@HStandersen) August 29, 2021

So it’s a nugget slathered in generic hot sauce? I can order McNuggets are use a good hot sauce at any time. We wanted McPizza, you could’ve made a fortune on it, but you failed again. — TheBayStreetBastards (@baystbastards) August 29, 2021

McDevastated fans can always take a trip to the world’s largest McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida, where the discontinued item is still served. They’ve got McPasta, too.

Whether or not you were hoping for McPizza, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday for the spicy reveal.