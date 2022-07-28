The time is nearly up for one of Kitsilano’s favourite breakfast spots.

Last week, Nelly’s Grill announced that it would be closing at the end of this month.

“With heavy hearts and deep sadness, we would like to announce that Nelly’s Grill will be closing our doors permanently by the end of July 2022,” the business shared in an Instagram post.



Nelly’s has been part of the Kitsilano neighbourhood for over 30 years – quite the feat for a Vancouver restaurant.

The heartfelt message expressed thanks to the community for supporting the grill for so long: “We loved being part of this community, coming to work, and seeing your faces. Each of you has made a difference to us. You became our friends. You were like family.”

As for the reason for the closure, Nelly’s only shared, “Unfortunately things happen beyond our control, and people bigger than us can crush dreams, sadly.”

The spot obviously left an impression on the Kitsilano neighbourhood, as comments on the post included one person sharing, “My wife and I have been coming here for 10 years. Easily the best brunch spot in kits.”

Another person shared, “Every time I turn around something else that made Vancouver special is lost.”

In its last days of being open, Nelly’s has been sharing photos and memories of its regular customers on its Instagram account, and many folks have expressed their frustration at how common it is for local Vancouver businesses to be “rent-evicted.”

This will be the last weekend for the longtime breakfast spot, so if you were hoping to visit one last time, this is your chance.

Nelly’s Grill is located at 2061 West 4th.