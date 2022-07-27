We never get tired of tooting the horns of places we love to eat in and around Vancouver, and one Metro Vancouver spot never ceases to be awesome in our eyes: Anton’s Pasta Bar.

There’s something about knowing you don’t have to grocery shop after eating here that just gets you pumped up.

Diners know they can pick one of the 70+ varieties of pasta and have enough leftovers for at least three days after.

Pro eaters know that enjoying the house bread ahead of the pasta arriving leaves you in a good position to walk out with ample grub since you’ll be slightly more full, making it a seriously epic bang-for-you-buck destination.

But, if you do want to devour the mountain of pasta, sauce, and ingredients in front of you in one sitting, there’s a special Anton’s pen for you waiting at the end of the carb-loaded rainbow.

But before you get to the table at Anton’s you have to get to the front of the line, as there are

no reservations here.

Pack your patience and come to this establishment with someone that you don’t mind making small talk with. We promise the line at this Burnaby restaurant is worth it.

Beyond the 70+ traditional and original pasta creations, Anton’s offers a selection of appetizers, soups, bread, salads, and drinks.

The reasonable pricing paired with the local hospitality and massive portions will never leave us feeling less than content (and extremely stuffed).

Anton’s Pasta Bar

Address: 4260 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-6636

