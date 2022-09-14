When there’s photographic evidence of two legends meeting, we feel obliged to share it.

Cornell Haynes Jr. – more widely known by his stage name Nelly – is perhaps most famously known for the early-aughts hits “Hot in Herre” and “Air Force Ones.”

The rapper was recently in Vancouver for a performance at the PNE on September 2, as well as a stint at the Gallery Nightclub later that same night.

To welcome him to the city, and to the stage, local Vancouver spot Lucky’s Bodega put together a care package of its iconic rare snacks, which they then hand-delivered.

In the Instagram post shared yesterday, Lucky’s Bodega shared a few pictures from the visit, with the caption “Had to make sure the [GOAT] Nelly was taken care of during his ascent onto the stage.”

“Thank you again for letting the Bodega Boys come through and celebrate truly one of the greats!” the post continued.

Lucky’s didn’t share exactly what was in the gift box, but photos show a bag of some rare Lay’s potato chips – a solid choice for some pre-show nibblies.

Lucky’s Bodega is known for its selection of rare breakfast cereals, hard-to-find candy, potato chips in unique flavours, and exotic sodas.

Lucky’s has two Vancouver locations, with its newest spot in Toronto.