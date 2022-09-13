A massive explosion and fire in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood last week has had major ramifications for one beloved community restaurant.

Gain Wah, located at 218 Keefer Street, is the restaurant on the first floor of the building affected by the fire.

The fire displaced 39 residents of the Keefer Rooms, the SRO (Single Room Occupancy) housed in the building, as well as the three staff of Gain Wah.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the restaurant, organized by the Youth Collaborative for Chinatown (YCC).

Funds raised will go towards supporting the staff and helping to cover the cost of repairs – the damage of which is far beyond what will be covered by Gain Wah’s insurance.

According to the GoFundMe page, Gain Wah has been owned by Andrew Leung since 1989. The restaurant’s two staff members, Anna and Tracy, have worked at Gain Wah for more than 10 and 25 years, respectively.

The funds raised “will also provide a little bit of relief for Gain Wah staff who have been working for years under compounding emotional stress due to increasing operating costs, the threat of gentrification, impacts of heightened racism, and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Gain Wah is a valued institution in Vancouver, providing community members and “folks from all walks of life” a space where they can bond “over a shared experience of Chinese food” for more than 30 years.

The YCC hopes to be able to raise $30,000 for the restaurant.