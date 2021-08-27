Downtown Vancouver’s new pop-up event starts soon. The Neighbourhood Patio will kick off on September 10 with nine days of live music, art, sips, and snacks.

This initiative will take place at 595 Burrard Street, on the newly renovated plaza beside Three Bentall Centre.

Attendees can expect to see Vancouver’s art and music community showcased through installations and live performances too. Expect a live art wall and cylinder murals painted by local artist Paige Jung.

The event has partnered with Granville Island Brewing and Dachi, who will be offering local beer and natural wines for purchase. Two dollars from every drink sold will be donated to Creative BC.

In addition to those drinks, there will be food trucks and you can reserve a table ahead of time as well.

This pop-up will run from Sunday to Thursday from noon to 8 pm and Friday to Saturday from noon to 10 pm.

Neighbourhood Patio is a 19+ event, so don’t forget to bring two pieces of valid ID.

