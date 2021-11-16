Here's what you need to know about the evacuations in Abbotsford

Evacuations continue in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning as a result of the torrential downpour brought by an atmospheric river over the weekend.

The past 24 hours have seen rising water levels and a localized landslide affecting the Sumas Prairie.

Sumas Prairie and the rising water levels are changing hourly. The first photo was taken at 11:42am with the second being taken at 4:27 pm. In just over 4 hours, the water had risen significantly. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/EItvbFX8HF — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 16, 2021

This is Highway 1 at Whatcom right now. Completely flooded, please be patient with our @AbbyPoliceDept members who are out there keeping you safe. I heard several people yelling at our officers blocking road. Be patient. Very proud of all #FirstResponders & @CFVSAR #ProudChief pic.twitter.com/H2RxxxY0OO — Mike Serr (@ChiefSerr) November 16, 2021

Here’s everything you need to know about the ongoing evacuation order and what’s currently happening in Abbotsford.

When was the order issued and which areas are affected?

The order was first issued on Monday at 1:40 pm and has since been updated for the entire area of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack Border, which includes the following areas:

Sumas Mountain, DeLair Road, and Old Yale Road to the north

The United States Border to the South

Chilliwack City border to the East

The ridge west of Railway Road to the West

NEW EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED: The Emergency Operations Center has now issued an evacuation order for the entire portion of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack border. Water levels are rising very quickly. Residents are being asked to evacuate IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/KqxFrHKsoG — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 16, 2021

Which areas are under evacuation alerts?

The following areas are under evacuation alert, according to the City of Abbotsford website:

What you need to do if you’re evacuating the area:

According to the City of Abbotsford’s most recent evacuation order, here’s what you need to do if you’re leaving the area:

Follow the travel route and register at the ESS Reception Centre located at the Fraser Valley Trade and Exhibition Centre on 1190 Cornell Street, or the Chilliwack Senior Secondary School at 46369 Yale Road.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, outside of refrigerators and freezers

Close all windows and doors

Close gates, however, do not lock them

Gather your family, as well as neighbours or anyone else who needs transportation (if space permits)

Do not use more vehicles than necessary

Bring critical items such as medicine, purses, and wallets if they are immediately available

Take pets in a pet kennel or on a leash

Do not attempt to use the telephone unless you need emergency service

Where can evacuated residents get more information or access services?

Evacuees that have questions can contact the Public Information Line at 604-864-5688. Those that need access to services can visit a Reception Centre near them.

Road closures due to flooding or mudslides

The City of Abbotsford has also listed the following road closures:

Roads closed due to flooding:

0 Ave – Langley to Ross Rd.

2nd Ave

Bateman Rd (Hwy 11 – Wright)

Bates Road

Bell Rd – Page Rd to Harris Rd

Bell Rd (5800 Blk)

Boundary and No. 5

Clayburn

Clayburn Village to Hwy 11

Fore Rd – Beharrell Rd to Hwy 11

Fore Rd (34800 Blk)

Gladwin Rd – Downes to Townshipline

Gladwin Rd. S of King Rd.

Gladys underpass

Harris Rd – Mt.Lehman to Ross

Hwy 1: Sumas River – Sumas Way

Lonzo Rd and Vedder Way

McCallum Rd at Industrial

North Parallel at Eldridge

Riverside @ Matsqui Park (Fore to Beaton)

South Fraser Way at Fishtrap

South Parallel at Cole and Whatcom East Lefeuvre Road

Sumas Mtn @ Page Rd.

Sumas Mtn Rd – N of Dawson Rd.

Townshipine and Bell

Valley Rd

Vye Rd E of HWY 11

Vye Rd & Whatcom Road

Vye Rd @ Bowman Road

Willet Road

Roads closed due to mudslides:

Cranberry Court

Gladwin Rd – Downes to Townshipline

Majuba Hill

Old Clayburn Rd and Mount Blanchard Dr.

Old Yale Road – Marion to Arnold

Straiton Road – Clayburn to Willet

What police and city officials are currently doing

The Abbotsford Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is currently working with municipal and provincial partners to respond to the ongoing flooding. The EOC also includes city managers and staff.

“Our main priority at this point is the safe evacuation of human life,” the Abbotsford Police Department says in a Tweet. “This is a very dynamic situation.”

Arial assessments are also being done in Sumas Prairie.

When is the next major update expected?

At this point in time, the next major update is expected at 4 pm, when City of Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and Emergency Support Staff will hold a press conference.

The conference will be streamed on the City of Abbotsford YouTube channel.