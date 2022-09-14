BC Lions to wear Indigenous-themed helmets for Orange Shirt Day

The BC Lions are recognizing Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in a unique way this year.

The Lions, who are playing the Ottawa RedBlacks at BC Place on September 30 — Orange Shirt Day — have announced they’ll be wearing helmets featuring special Indigenous-themed logos.

The logo, which was designed by Kwakwaka’wakw/Tlingit artist Corrine Hunt, first debuted last season on special “Every Child Matters” T-Shirts given to fans in attendance. The Lions have announced that 10,000 shirts featuring the redesigned logo will be given out to fans for a second straight year.

“We are extremely proud to be hosting the Orange Shirt Day game for our second year to show our support on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” said Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras. “As an organization, we feel it is important to raise awareness for the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools and to engage with the Indigenous community in a positive way.”

In addition, the Lions have announced that members of both teams will wear orange spatting in recognition and respect for Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Orange Shirt Day dates back to 2013, as a day to recognize survivors of Canada’s Indian Residential School System and their families.

The Orange Shirt Day Game is a partnership between the Lions, Orange Shirt Society, Indian Residential School Survivors Society, and Ending Violence Association of BC.

“I’m delighted that the BC Lions Orange Shirt Day Game is taking place for another year,” said Phyllis Webstad, whose story is the inspiration for starting Orange Shirt Day back in 2013. “Last year my dream of honouring residential school survivors and their families at a Lions game came into reality. It is important that we continue to spread the message of Truth and Reconciliation.”

In addition, the Lions will provide at least 350 complimentary tickets and food vouchers through IRSSS to residential school survivors and their families, and provide a $20,000 donation to the Orange Shirt Society through the partnership.

Throughout the game the Lions plan to highlight survivors who have dealt with adversity through sport, and showcase Indigenous athletes. The Lions will also honour elders from the Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Métis Nations, who will be in attendance.

Some more things to look out for:

Indigenous vendor marketplace on the BC Place concourse

Merchandise line featuring Corrine Hunt’s First Nations logo available for purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going to Orange Shirt Society and Indian Residential School Survivors Society and to hosting survivors of the residential schools and their families at BC Lions home games.

DJ Orene Askew (AKA DJ O Show from Squamish Nation) featured in-game

Drummers and dancers from Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations featured during the halftime show