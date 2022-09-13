Here are the provinces where Truth and Reconciliation Day is a stat

Canada is observing its second Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30, but not many provinces have designated it a statutory holiday even though it’s been a federal holiday for more than a year.

In fact, only one province and one territory have amended their labour codes to include September 30 as a paid holiday for all workers.

Formerly known as Orange Shirt Day, September 30 became a holiday as one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations in 2015. Its purpose is to make the day one of reflection on the atrocities Canada committed against Indigenous peoples.

Schools across the country will close and many people will get the day off work with pay — but not all.

Truth and Reconciliation Day is a federal holiday where postal workers, federal government staffers, and bank employees get the day off.

But for private sector workers, it’s largely up to employers whether to grant the day off.

Some Indigenous advocates have also suggested that employees who get the day off work on September 30 donate all or part of their wages to Indigenous-focused organizations if they can afford it.

How about on Orange Shirt Day Sept. 30 – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – those who get a paid holiday (such as federal government employees) donate some of their wages to support Indigenous Organizations? $30 for September 30th? #30on30 #OrangeShirtDay #Reconciliation — Paula Reynolds-Hall (@modern_mikmaq) September 11, 2021

Here’s what workers can expect across the country.

British Columbia

BC has not designated September 30 as a statutory holiday but has marked it as a day of commemoration.

Several large employers, including the University of British Columbia and the City of Vancouver, have elected to give staff the day off.

The provincial government says many public services will remain open but with reduced hours and that schools, some healthcare offices, and Crown corporations will be closed.

“This decision to establish a statutory day will be informed by the ongoing engagement with residential school survivors, Indigenous partners, and communities. Engagement with employers and workers will help to understand the potential impacts, opportunities, and mitigation measures should a new statutory day be created,” the government says on its website.

Alberta

The Alberta government has also not designated September 30 a statutory holiday, leaving the decision on whether workers have the day off up to employers.

Truth and Reconciliation Day is designated as an “optional general holiday,” along with Boxing Day and Easter Monday.

Saskatchewan

September 30 is not a holiday in Saskatchewan either.

But municipal governments in the province’s three largest cities, Regina, Saskatoon, and St. Alberta, are designating the day as a holiday.

Manitoba

Although Manitoba officially recognizes the day for Truth and Reconciliation by closing schools and giving provincially-employed workers the day off, September 30 is not a statutory holiday.

At least not yet. There is a bill proposing the province make September 30 a statutory holiday, but it hasn’t been passed yet — and won’t before Truth and Reconciliation Day this year.

“We all have a role to play in reconciliation. We can all listen, learn, and support the healing needed to address the intergenerational trauma caused by the residential school system,” Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere said in a news release.

Ontario

September 30 will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario, either.

Like many other provinces, employers may agree to give staff the day off — especially if required in collective agreements.

“Ontario is working in collaboration with Indigenous partners, survivors, and affected families to ensure the respectful commemoration of this day within the province, similar to Remembrance Day,” a government spokesperson for Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford told Daily Hive in a statement.

Quebec

September 30 is not a provincial holiday in Quebec.

New Brunswick

The provincial government has not designated Truth and Reconciliation Day a holiday, but city governments in Moncton and Fredericton have chosen to give municipal workers the day off.

Nova Scotia

September 30 is not a paid holiday for workers.

Schools, childcare centres, and government offices will be closed. Businesses can choose to stay open, however.

“We encourage all Nova Scotians, whether you are working or in school, to make time on September 30 for important discussions about Canada’s history of residential schools,” Premier Tim Houston said in a news release.

PEI

The island province is the only one to officially recognize Truth and Reconciliation Day as a statutory holiday — and mandate that workers be paid even if they have the day off.

Schools and government offices on PEI will also be closed.

Newfoundland and Labrador

This province lists National Day for Truth and Reconciliation among its government holidays for 2022, but there’s an asterisk next to it. Consultations are ongoing on whether to incorporate this day as a stat.

Schools and government offices in the province will close.

Yukon

Yukon has not designated September 30 as a holiday, but employers can choose to give staff the day off.

Northwest Territories

The territory amended its Employment Standards Act in July to add September 30 to its list of statutory holidays beginning in 2022.

Nunavut

Truth and Reconciliation Day is not a statutory holiday in Nunavut either, but the territory government is discussing whether to make it one in the future.