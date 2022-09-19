Art made from 800 items from Canadian residential schools honours survivors

A compelling work of art made from over 800 items reclaimed from residential schools across the country has been transformed into a new online gallery for all Canadians to explore.

The Witnessblanket.ca digital platform shares stories from the Witness Blanket created by master carver and Indigenous artist, Carey Newman. The large‐scale art installation is a national monument recognizing the atrocities of the residential school era, honouring the children and survivors, and symbolizing ongoing reconciliation.

Newman encourages everyone to visit the new site and bear witness to the experiences of residential school survivors.

“In the oral tradition of my ancestors, a witness has an important role to make sure things are not forgotten. A witness watches, listens, and then shares with others,” said Newman in a release. “As we launch this new platform today, I invite everyone to explore these stories, become witnesses to the voices and memories of survivors, and share their truths in your communities.”

Users of Witnessblanket.ca can explore 10 original stories that weave together Survivor video testimony and information about a piece of the artwork.

Stories share the significance of items that were also reclaimed from churches, government buildings, and other important cultural sites of the residential school era. Items include braided hair, a mush hole bowl, Inuvik stone, archival photos, and letters.

The digital Witness Blanket was created through a partnership between Newman, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR), Animikii Indigenous Technology, Media One Inc., and Telus.

Telus and the Telus Friendly Future Foundation provided a $1 million commitment to the project, which was developed with guidance by a survivors circle brought together through the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. An additional $100,000 commitment was also made from the Entwistle Family Foundation.

“The Telus team is honoured to partner with master carver, Carey Newman, and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights to digitize and promote the Witness Blanket,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, in a release. “Our $1 million commitment provides an important opportunity to leverage the power of technology to share stories and truths about the children who were lost, the survivors who endured, and the generations of families that have been forever changed by residential schools.

“It is our hope that the online platform of the Witness Blanket has a lasting and powerful impression on every person within Canada and well beyond, reflecting our collective commitment to truth-telling.”

Visitors to the online gallery can explore the full artwork and learn about the individual pieces, including where they were located and who contributed to them. Witnessblanket.ca also contains a teacher guide as well as a resource guide to Canada’s Indian residential schools from CMHR.

“We appreciate Telus joining us on this journey and bringing their incredible support. We also have to thank Carey Newman for his vision and the NCTR Survivors Circle who gave so much of themselves to ensure the stories on witnessblanket.ca recognize the harms of the past but also leave us with hope for the future,” said Isha Khan, chief executive officer, CMHR, in a statement. “Bearing witness to Survivors and their stories is our responsibility as Canadians. If we carry their truths with us, we cannot help but walk the path of truth and reconciliation together.”

Canada will have its second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, on Friday, September 30.

Learn more about Witness Blanket at Witnessblanket.ca.