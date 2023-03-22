A huge outdoor comedy festival could be coming to Stanley Park this summer

A Canada-wide comedy fest with huge star power could be expanding to Vancouver this summer.

Trixstar Live, producers of The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival series, has submitted a proposal to Vancouver Park Board to use Brockton Cricket Fields in Stanley Park from September 15 to 17, 2023.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival currently holds annual events in Edmonton, Calgary, and Halifax. This year’s headliners include Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Jonathan Van Ness.

Past fest alumni include Amy Schumer, Bobby Lee, Chelsea Handler, and Tom Segura.

A recent report from the general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation to the park board chair and commissioners recommends that the application from Trixstar Live is approved.

The report also recommends that the park board approves an application from the Edmonton-based event producer for a special event permit from the BC Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch to serve alcohol at Brockton Cricket Fields. The permit would be valid from 5 to 11 pm on September 15 to 17, with a maximum capacity of 10,000 guests each day.

“This event proposal has been reviewed by the Stanley Park Intergovernmental Working Group, which includes representatives from xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil‐Waututh) peoples,” stated the report prepared by Octavio Silva, manager of business development. “No issues of concern were noted or identified through this engagement process.”

The recommendation noted the festival has been endorsed by Destination Vancouver and that organizers celebrate and support the communities and parks that host them. Since 2001, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival has raised more than $90,000 for local charities and not-for-profits.

“Park board staff have carefully considered the various aspects of this application and are confident that this initiative can be executed successfully and as intended. Accordingly, staff recommends that the board approve this application as outlined above.”

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival’s expansion to Vancouver is still subject to the Board Of Parks And Recreation approval, with the decision being slated for Monday, March 27. But local comedy fans may soon get to enjoy their favourite stars in one of the most beautiful parks in the world.

Now that is worthy of a standing ovation.