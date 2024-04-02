Popeyes is launching some brand-new buffalo menu items across Canada

Fried chicken and buffalo sauce are a match made in foodie heaven, and Popeyes is launching a host of menu items this spring dedicated to the pairing.

From April 2, the Louisiana fried-chicken chain is dropping some bold and spicy buffalo menu items worth checking out.

As part of the drop, Popeyes will offer a Crispy Chicken Wrap, a new iteration of the wrap that launched in 2023. The wrap is stuffed with chicken tenders in buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato in a soft tortilla.

Canadians will also be able to get their hands on an exclusive menu item, the Loaded Buffalo Poutine, with fries, cheese curds, and Cajun gravy topped with nuggets smothered in buffalo sauce.

“Canadians are not shy about flavour, and so we’re thrilled to offer them a new way to spice things up at lunch and dinner with the big, bold taste of buffalo,” said Rob Manuel, general manager at Popeyes Canada.

“While we of course can’t wait for guests to taste test this new take on our popular Crispy Chicken Wrap, I’m most excited about the Loaded Buffalo Poutine. It’s the perfect addition to this Canadian-exclusive launch.”

If you’re a buffalo fan, you’ll want to move fast, as the new menu items will be available for a limited time at locations across Canada.