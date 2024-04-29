SportsHockeyCanucks

Premature celebration: Preds hit empty net post before loss to Canucks

Apr 29 2024, 1:29 am
Poor Patrik Stefan was getting a few mentions on social media today, after the Nashville Predators squandered a chance to beat the Vancouver Canucks.

With the goalie pulled and the Canucks trailing by one, Preds forward Colton Sissons had a chance to put Vancouver away with 1:50 left in the third period. But his backhand shot at the Canucks’ empty net hit the post.

The chance was so good, multiple players on Nashville’s bench were already celebrating, thinking Sissons had scored.

The miss gave the Canucks another life, and they took advantage. Brock Boeser scored the game-tying goal with eight seconds left in the period. It was Boeser’s third goal of the game and forced overtime, where Elias Lindholm scored the game-winner.

The Canucks now lead the series 3-1, with a chance to advance to the second round on home ice in Game 5 on Tuesday.

