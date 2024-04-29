Premature celebration: Preds hit empty net post before loss to Canucks



Poor Patrik Stefan was getting a few mentions on social media today, after the Nashville Predators squandered a chance to beat the Vancouver Canucks.

With the goalie pulled and the Canucks trailing by one, Preds forward Colton Sissons had a chance to put Vancouver away with 1:50 left in the third period. But his backhand shot at the Canucks’ empty net hit the post.

Colton Sissons misses the empty net. 😶 pic.twitter.com/7cSGhYQtpI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

It's a game of inches! The Predators were this close to sealing game 4 with an empty netter. #Canucks | #Preds | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/BRagiRmxhM — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) April 29, 2024

The chance was so good, multiple players on Nashville’s bench were already celebrating, thinking Sissons had scored.

A few Preds players were celebrating on the bench, thinking they'd scored when Sissons missed the empty net pic.twitter.com/IARalWpyFr — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 29, 2024

Nashville is an odd city, they celebrate hitting posts pic.twitter.com/G8u5vwp4g2 — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) April 29, 2024

The miss gave the Canucks another life, and they took advantage. Brock Boeser scored the game-tying goal with eight seconds left in the period. It was Boeser’s third goal of the game and forced overtime, where Elias Lindholm scored the game-winner.

The Canucks now lead the series 3-1, with a chance to advance to the second round on home ice in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Patrik Stefan somewhere getting flashbacks https://t.co/8lh1iK0ck4 — Qing LeShabbat James Dynasty (@CrownRoyal22) April 29, 2024

PATRIK STEFAN YOU SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED FOR WHAT YOU JUST DID https://t.co/ou8IWoJWMt — kwïn hüz /blm/ (@riotsurvivor) April 29, 2024

A step below the Patrik Stefan miss but a pretty small step. https://t.co/gzdXDt6vVo — Noah Love (@noahlove) April 29, 2024

Colton Sissons with a 2024 version of the Patrik Stefan blunder https://t.co/ErENwUO3J9 — Ethan (@ethanw_110) April 29, 2024

Patrik Stefan seeing Colton Sissons miss that empty net goal #Canucks pic.twitter.com/XaNxJZy1ZX — Justinnnnnn☕️🤗 (@fivefortweeting) April 29, 2024