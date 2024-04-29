Canucks pull off unbelievable comeback OT win in Nashville



The odds were stacked against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4.

Despite starting their third-string goaltender, despite the fact that they trailed 3-1 late in the third period, the Canucks were able to defeat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime.

Brock Boeser led the way for the Canucks with a hat trick. His third goal tied the game with six seconds remaining.

Then, barely a minute into overtime, Elias Lindholm buried the winning goal past Predators goaltender Juuse Saros.

LINDHOLM WINS IT FOR THE CANUCKS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/I9HWl9iWVV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2024

“When you score an overtime winner, it’s always a good feeling,” Lindholm told Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy postgame.

He was also complimentary of the 23-year-old Silovs, who was solid his first career postseason start.

“Coming in there, it’s tough building to play in,” Lindholm said. “We didn’t play our best game, but he made some big saves for us.”

The Canucks have a chance to clinch the series back in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night at 7:00pm.

If they win, it would be the first time the Canucks will have clinched a series on home ice since Kevin Bieksa’s stanchion goal propelled the Canucks past the San Jose Sharks in the 2011 Western Conference Finals.

Boeser’s big night

The playoffs are where heroes are born.

Perhaps the man that some refer to as Prince Charming was made for hero role.

Boeser opening the scoring for Vancouver on the team’s first shot of the game, wiring a shot past Saros after yet another beautiful pass from J.T. Miller.

FIRST SHOT, FIRST GOAL! 🚨 Brock Boeser gives the Canucks the early lead. pic.twitter.com/0r7z7wy1kL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

For a while, that looked like it might be the only goal the Canucks would score.

A lack of shots on goal was the story late in the game, as the Canucks had been outshot 30-16 more than 57 minutes of the way through the game.

Then, Boeser began to embody the hero role.

With Silovs at the Canucks bench, Boeser buried his second of the game home with 2:49 remaining, cutting Nashville’s lead down to one.

Then, after a missed attempt at the side of the goal, Boeser recovered to score his third goal of the game, shocking everyone at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with six seconds remaining.

HAT TRICK BROCK BOESER. WE ARE HEADED TO OVERTIME! 🤯 📺: Sportsnet

📲: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/aKh8E49v6K — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2024

Predators centre Colton Sissons will be kicking himself after the game. He had a chance to seal the victory for Nashville with the net empty, however his backhand shot towards the goal bounced off of the post.

Colton Sissons misses the empty net. 😶 pic.twitter.com/7cSGhYQtpI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

Lindholm scored on the first shot for either team in overtime.

Silovs stands tall for Canucks

Arturs Silovs has been in big moments before.

Despite suiting up for just nine career NHL starts prior to tonight, the moment didn’t seem to be too big Silovs in this one.

He had to be sharp early, as the Predators tested him with four shots in the opening minutes.

Silovs also made a massive stop off of Predators forward Michael McCarron, who was rushing down the left wing. The timing was crucial, as the Canucks were still down 3-1.

Boeser scored less than a minute later to bring the Canucks within one, and the rest was history.

Silovs’s celebration after Lindholm’s overtime winner was gold.

1st career NHL playoff win in his playoff debut for 23 year old Latvian Arturs Silovs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vjB6ZMzTgE — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 29, 2024

He became the ninth rookie goaltender in Canucks history to record a playoff victory, and the first since Thatcher Demko did so in 2020.

