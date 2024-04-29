"They're running him": Tocchet thinks Canucks can better protect Hughes



It has not been an easy series for Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.

He’s taken a physical beating and been on the receiving end of an unusually large number of hits.

The small yet shifty blueliner is usually able to dodge most oncoming forecheckers. However, the Nashville Predators have clearly made it a priority to be physical with the 5-foot-10 defenceman and they’re having success.

Hughes has been on the receiving end of 12 hits in the series thus far, an average of three per game. During the regular season he averaged just 1.4 hits taken per game.

One of the most painful examples from Game 4 between the two teams was a physical double-hit in the first period. Hughes was visibly wincing after the collision and skipped a few shifts.

“They’re running him and that’s playoff hockey,” said head coach Rick Tocchet about his captain after the game. “We’ve got to help him out in certain situations [and] he’s got to put himself in better positions. If we’re skating a little bit quicker, winning some more battles, they’re not going to have as many chances to hit and that will help Huggy.”

The Norris Trophy candidate appears to be playing at less than 100%, as many players are at this time of year.

“Nashville, their game plan, they send three at you,” said the head coach as he explained some of the challenges his star defenceman faces.

Tocchet had some advice, not just for Hughes but for the entire team, on how to beat that intense physical pressure.

“I think when you get into trouble with Nashville is when you hold onto pucks too long, then you get doubled up on…it’s hard to play one-on-one hockey against Nashville.”

Hughes played just 12:42 through the first 40 minutes of the game, his second lowest total of the season. It appeared as if the Predators had successfully reduced his impact to near-zero for Game 4. He then shocked everyone and somehow managed to play more than half of the final 21 minutes of the game.

Hughes played 11:37 of the final 21:02 of the game. He only played just 12:42 of the first two periods. Gutsy effort by the #Canucks captain, playing hurt. — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 29, 2024

When it mattered most, the American-born player came up huge. He sent the oncoming Gustav Nyquist flying late in the third period which led to the team’s tying goal with fewer than 10 seconds left.

The Canucks now have a 3-1 lead and will look to wrap up the series on Tuesday in Vancouver. They’ll want their captain at full health sooner than later and may keep his minutes low to help him be at his best.

Game 5 starts at 7 pm PT on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.