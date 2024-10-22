While it’s one of Vancouver Island’s largest cities, Nanaimo often flies under the radar compared to its southern counterpart, Victoria (unless, of course, you’re talking about Nanaimo bars).

But Redditors are throwing some serious love toward Nanaimo, some calling it one of the most underrated cities in BC.

In a lively thread on the r/britishcolumbia subreddit, one user asked what the most underrated city in BC was. The user went on to make a case for Nanaimo, praising its growing cultural scene, stunning natural beauty, and small-town charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Nanaimo (@tourismnanaimo)

The OP didn’t hold back, acknowledging some of Nanaimo’s flaws, like underwhelming transit and aging buildings, but emphasized how the city’s arts and music scene more than makes up for it.

“Nanaimo certainly has its issues… but overall the city gets way too much flack considering the culture it has,” wrote r/SaltyTraeYoungStan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vault Cafe (@vaultcafe)

From quirky downtown streets filled with local coffee shops, craft breweries, and thrift stores to a nightly lineup of live music performances (at cultural hubs like The Vault), Nanaimo’s creative energy shines through. Plus, the city’s waterfront and access to nature in all directions make it a dream for outdoor enthusiasts.

One commenter, Musicferret, fully agreed: “Nanaimo. It’s great, and it’s getting better every day. Amazing hiking. Amazing beaches. A gritty but cool vibe. The arts scene is really burgeoning, and the downtown is revitalizing quick. People have slept on it for so long because of its blue-collar roots; but it’s suddenly getting lots of wind in its sails.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Nanaimo (@tourismnanaimo)

Another Redditor, Renago47, highlighted Nanaimo’s easy access to Vancouver and Victoria without the steep housing prices. “It is lacking in culture and diversity but I can see it slowly getting better as the city grows… Housing is still very expensive but again, cheaper than Victoria or Vancouver.”

Though people expressed that Nanaimo has its challenges, like driving infrastructure and an overabundance of strip malls, the city sure does seem to be on the rise (and not just for its famous desserts).

From its revitalizing downtown to its growing arts scene, Nanaimo is steadily gaining recognition as one of BC’s hidden gems — and people are taking notice.

What do you think about Nanaimo? Is there anything we need to see? Let us know in the comments.