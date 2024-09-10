Nami to open new Vancouver pop-up in CF Pacific Centre

Hot off the heels of its collab with Hype Chocolate, Nami is opening a brand-new pop-up in Vancouver.

Starting today, this location will be open for a limited time and will serve an assortment of tasty iced drinks. Examples include Coconut Cream Coffee, Strawberry Matcha, and Vietnamese Coffees topped with options like Ube Milk Foam or Salted Milk Foam.

Additionally, there will be goodies from Butter Crumbs and Connie’s Cravings on select days.

Nami’s pop-up is located inside CF Pacific Centre at the entrance of Holt Renfrew. It will be open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm, and Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm

The first 200 guests at Nami’s pop-up will also receive a mini Oreo Vietnamese Coffee Ice Cream Sandwich, which was part of its collab with Hype Chocolate.

Nami originally started as a food cart pop-up at the Bentall Centre, where it poured classic Vietnamese coffee.

Since then, it has opened a permanent downtown Vancouver location, serving everything from classic coffee and Americanos to Vietnamese Milk Foams and Japanese Oat Tea Lattes. It also serves traditional bánh mì in varieties like lemongrass tofu, meatballs, pulled chicken, and chopped brisket (but you won’t find any of these foods at its pop-up).

Will you be grabbing a Vietnamese iced coffee at Nami’s pop-up? Let us know in the comments.

Address: CF Pacific Centre — 701 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok