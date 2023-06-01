Nude man spotted trying to dig a truck out of a Calgary river

Visitors to a nature area in southwest Calgary were given quite the sight Wednesday after a naked man was spotted trying to free a truck that was stuck along the Elbow River.

Photos and video shared on Twitter showed a man who was naked trying to dig a Dodge Ram truck out of the Elbow River at Weaslehead Flats.

Due to the location of the incident, it is technically a “clothing optional area,” so his being naked isn’t actually illegal.

You might also like: A neighbourhood in California has streets named after Alberta cities

5 gems less than an hour away from Calgary

Three Alberta cities named best for young people to live and work in 2023

There are plenty of rules when it comes to visiting the clothing-optional area, including no driving along the river, with visitors having to park their vehicles at the Weaselhead Natural Area Parking Lot at 37th Street and 66th Avenue SW before getting to the only legal access to the beach.

From the parking lot, it is about a 30-minute walk to the beach.

It is not known exactly when the man got the vehicle stuck, or whether it has been recovered from the area or not.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Calgary Police Service for comment on the incident.

Weaselhead Flats is 237 hectares in size and was created in the early 1980s, with the flats developing in 1933 when the Glenmore Dam was created.