A neighbourhood in California has streets named after Alberta cities

If you got a trip planned to this city in California, you might be surprised to learn that there is a section with streets named after Alberta cities.

Tucked away in the Univeristy City neighbourhood of San Diego is a series of streets, drives, and avenues that would make any Albertan perk up if they heard them.

If you find it too hard to believe, we linked the Google Maps location here so you can see for yourself. There is a Calgary Avenue, Red Deer Street, and an Edmonton Avenue.

A TikTok video detailing the neighbourhood garnered dozens of comments, with many people appreciating the little Alberta shoutout in California.

“It’s in order Calgary on bottom red deer in middle and Edmonton on top,” wrote one user, with another jokingly saying that they “Once heard an American pronounce Calgary as ‘calorie,’ so I wonder how the resident pronounce these names.”

There was even speculation on how the street names came about, with one person mentioning that at one point “single-family home builders from Calgary developed and built several homes in the area.” Mystery solved?

So, there you have it.

If you ever find yourself in San Diego and live in Alberta, it might be worth it to take a trek to this area and nab a photo or two of the residential signs. A little piece of ‘Berta in sunny California!