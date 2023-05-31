Three Alberta cities named best for young people to live and work in 2023

A new report has ranked the best Canadian cities for youth to live and work in 2023, and a few cities in Alberta seem like the places to be!

The third edition of RBC Future Launch’s Urban Work Index ranks 30 cities based on climate action, equity, diversity and inclusion, education and training, city economy, transportation, health, good youth jobs, digital access, and affordability.

Three cities in Alberta made the cut, with Calgary landing at #11, Edmonton at #14, and Lethbridge at #27.

Calgary

Calgary was given the top honour for the province thanks to being ranked the 6th most population-diverse city with 1 in 3 people identifying as immigrants. Another strength for YYC was being ranked 4th for the amount of total startup funding provided in 2022.

A major penalty for the city for its ranking was it being tied for the lowest youth minimum wage in Canada at $13 per hour.

Edmonton

Edmonton was singled out thanks to being ranked 6th for affordability with a monthly surplus for youth of $454.94 (youth income minus expenses). It also ranked in the top 10 for commuting by public transit with transit operating for 147 hours per week.

One major drawback for the city was being tied for the lowest youth minimum wage in Canada at $13 per hour.

Lethbridge

Lethbridge made the list as well due to its low cost of living on a monthly basis based on youth income, providing youth a $753.79 surplus per month. It also ranked 6th for home ownership opportunity (ratio of 25-34 year old after tax annual income to benchmark home price).

One major drawback for the city was it landed 27th in Education + Training with the lowest enrollment in post-secondary education at the largest institution.

Overall Toronto nabbed the top spot, followed by Montreal, Vancouver, Charlottetown and Kitchener-Waterloo.

You can read the complete study here and dive deeper into its methodology here.