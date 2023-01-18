5 gems less than an hour away from Calgary

There are so many fun things to do in the city, but sometimes it’s nice to try something new, and there are some gems close to Calgary.

From fun hikes and beautiful nature to unique experiences, there are lots to try.

Here are five gems within an hour of Calgary.

What: In Calgary, there are so many great things in nature to check out, like the Rocky Mountains. But just over half an hour away from Calgary sits Bragg Creek. With a stunning provincial park, gorgeous bodies of water, and fun shopping options, this gem is a great escape from Calgary without going all the way to the Rockies.

Distance: 35 min (44 km)

What: See these majestic animals in a natural habitat a the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary. Take a guided tour to learn about the Wolfdogs and see them interact up close and personal. You even have a chance to feed the Wolfdogs and hang out with them.

Distance: 46 min (50.4 km)

Chestermere Lake

What: During the summer, Chestermere Lake is the perfect spot for a dip to cool off. In the winter, there are skating options available. It is also a stunning city with plenty of fun things to do, making it well worth the quick drive from Calgary.

Distance: 27 min (18 km)

Cochrane

What: Another gem that is just a few minutes from Calgary. It has all the feels of a mountain town without the crowds. Enjoy a great provincial park, some adventure trails and fun shops.

Distance: 33 minutes (35 km)

Okotoks sports

What: For a family of sports lovers, Okotoks is an absolute gem. In the summer, the Dawgs play at the beautiful Seamen Stadium. During the winter, the Oilers are always a power in the AJHL and have had a few future NHLers pass through their brand-new rink.

Distance: 35 min (45 km)