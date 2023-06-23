Sun's out, buns out: Vancouver's Naked Bike Ride is back this weekend

Events

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 23 2023, 9:58 pm
vancity.wnbr/Instagram
Would you ride a bike with no shorts on? On Saturday, June 24, a naked bike ride will hit the streets, balls out, and you’re invited to join.

This Saturday, June 24, all cyclists excited to participate in the daring event are asked to meet at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Naked Bike Ride (@vancity.wnbr)


The event’s origins are here in Vancouver thanks to social activist, writer, and filmmaker Conrad Schmidt, who started the first naked bike ride (in the winter, no less) in 2002.

Today, the protest is known worldwide. Organizers say the event is a positive protest “against car culture, oil spills, and pipelines.”

“It is also a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the human-powered machine,” they say on their Facebook event page.

If you can’t make it on June 25, there’s another ride happening on July 8. Check their Facebook page for more details.

Naked Bike Ride

When: Saturday, June 25 at 12 pm
Where: Sunset Beach

