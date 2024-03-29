The mystery injury that Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm is dealing with could keep him from returning any time soon.

The Swedish forward did not play last game and has not practiced in a few days due to his ailment.

“Some think it’s the hand or the wrist. More than one person thinks Lindholm could be out for a while here. Not hearing anything is broken,” said CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal on today’s episode of the Donnie & Dhali Show.

The Canucks have just 10 games and roughly three weeks until the playoffs begin. With every passing day, there’s less and less time to get acclimated prior to the postseason starting.

Head coach Rick Tocchet continues to say that Lindholm is “day-to-day” with his injury, although he admitted yesterday that there is no timetable for the player’s return.

“It’s day-to-day,” said the head coach once again after this morning’s optional skate. “I think sometimes you get a little good news every day. Actually, I’ve not talked with them today — just worried about game planning — but I knew he wasn’t playing tonight. It’s one of those day-to-day things right now. Hopefully he feels better tomorrow and then we can go from there.”

While the head coach continues to express the view that Lindholm’s injury is short-term, that hasn’t always been the case when he’s taken similar stances in the past.

“Go back to the night Demko got hurt, Rick Tocchet said ‘not serious’ and then that ended up being four-to-five weeks. He now says, ‘Lindholm, not serious.’ Are we looking again at four-to-five weeks if we go by his Demko-status report?” posed Dhaliwal on today’s show.

“So I don’t know, I’m just hearing more than one person thinks it might take some time. But again, it’s not confirmed but you’re hearing more and more chatter that it could be a little while.”

Lindholm has just nine points in 22 games with the Canucks but has impressed with his defensive play.

Entering the playoffs without the pending UFA that they spent so much to acquire would be a big blow for the Canucks. Lindholm has 17 career points across 27 playoff games.