Lindholm injured and won't be in Canucks lineup tonight

Whatever is ailing Elias Lindholm is now serious enough to keep the Vancouver Canucks centre out of the lineup.

Speaking with reporters prior to tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed that Lindholm won’t play tonight. Lindholm is considered “day-to-day” for now.

Rick Tocchet confirms Elias Lindholm will not play tonight. He’s “day to day.” #Canucks — Kate Pettersen (@CanucksReporter) March 25, 2024

Four days ago, Tocchet first revealed that Lindholm was “banged up,” but that he was able to play through the mystery injury.

“He’s playing through a little thing here and there, but it’s nothing major,” Tocchet said Thursday. Lindholm didn’t participate in practice Friday, but played in Saturday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

On Hockey Night in Canada over the weekend, Elliotte Friedman revealed that Lindholm would speak to a specialist this week.

“Basically, it’s an injury that is being managed on a day-to-day basis,” said Friedman. “I understand there is an appointment next week where they are going to try to sort this out.

“Right now, Lindholm is playing through it, but hopefully, they will get some clarity on what exactly is bothering him next week so he can get back to full health.”

Lindholm has had a rocky tenure with the Canucks since the team acquired him in a trade with the Calgary Flames on January 31. The 29-year-old has just nine points (5-4-9) in 22 games with the Canucks, though he does have two points in his last two games.

Lindholm’s disappointing regular season will be quickly forgotten if he can turn it around in the playoffs. He has four weeks to get healthy before the postseason begins on April 22.

Speaking of the postseason, the Canucks can clinch a playoff spot tonight, though it’ll require help on the out-of-town scoreboard. The Canucks haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020, and haven’t hosted a playoff game at Rogers Arena since 2015.