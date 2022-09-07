Suspect caught after one person killed, two seriously injured in "random" Edmonton assaults

Edmonton police have apprehended a 25-year-old suspect in connection to an incident that left one person dead and two seriously injured.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody just before 6 pm Wednesday evening.

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody just before 6 p.m. this evening. More information will be shared as the investigation unfolds. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) September 8, 2022

EPS posted to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, urging people to avoid the area of Hermitage Road & Henry Avenue NW in the Homesteader neighbourhood due to a male suspect in the area with an edged weapon.

“At this time, two people have been seriously injured and one person is deceased. The assaults are believed to be random in nature,” EPS stated.

“More information will be shared as the investigation unfolds.”