Rapper Rick Ross involved in "brawl" after Vancouver festival: TMZ

American rapper Rick Ross was involved in a “brawl” after performing at a festival in Vancouver on June 30.

According to TMZ, the altercation occurred after Ross stepped off the stage at the Ignite Music Festival, which took place at the Plaza of Nations on Sunday night.

“The Biggest Boss” Ross and Waka Flocka Flame were the event’s headliners.

Videos of the altercation have been circulating from multiple sources via social media.

Ross got into a physical altercation after performing at Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver — and the incident was caught on video.

TMZ reports that it all started after Ross’ set around 10:30 pm when he stepped off the stage and into a crowded area. TMZ says it was told that a group of “15 dudes” approached Ross, forming a human wall around him and his crew.

It’s hard to tell what exactly transpires in the video, but TMZ’s analysis suggests that after some tense words are exchanged between Ross and his aggressors, a punch is thrown, causing a drink to go flying into the air.

During the scuffle, Kendrick Lamar’s viral hit Not Like Us can be heard playing in the background.

Billboard also reported on the incident, suggesting that one person was knocked unconscious during the melee.

XXL Magazine shared a screenshot on X of Canadian rapper Drake liking an Instagram post related to the incident.

Drake liked an Instagram post of Rick Ross and his crew getting attacked in Vancouver, Canada while Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" played in the background.

TMZ says that both sides dispersed and went their separate ways after the altercation.

Despite the incident, William Leonard Roberts II, who goes by the stage name of Rick Ross, took to Instagram and his nearly 20 million followers to say that he had a blast in Vancouver.

We’ve contacted the Vancouver Police Department for more information.