Legendary American rapper says Vancouver is proof "it's rough everywhere"

Editor’s note: This story contains language that some may find offensive.

American rapper and music producer Warren G is in Vancouver before he joins Snoop Dogg on the Rogers Arena stage. During his visit, he said he’s coming to realize Canada’s reputation for being polite and friendly isn’t always true.

While he admits the city is beautiful, he said, “It’s rough out here too.”

Warren G shared a video online Sunday saying he had a confrontation with a stranger in Vancouver.

“I just was down the street, and a mother fuc*er basically banged on me,” he said. “I told him, ‘Check yourself,’ I ain’t from out here, motherfuc*er, you got me fuc*ed up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Griffin (@warreng)



Warren G added that after he told the person that he was not from Vancouver, the person eased up.

“I had to check him real quick, but hey, it’s all good. I ain’t about that, but I ain’t gonna let a motherfuc*er try to mash on me at the same time,” he said in the video.

The musician from Long Beach, California, said he thought the city was “pretty rough” and that this experience was eye-opening for him as a US resident.

“Everywhere ain’t peaches and cream,” he said. “Being from the States, we think that there ain’t places that’s rough, but it’s rough everywhere. And it’s a proven fact. Drugs everywhere, there’s gang sh*t everywhere.”

Just last week, the Vancouver Police Department said, “Statistics show that crime appears to be trending down in many areas in the first three months of 2024, as compared to the same time-period in 2023.”

Statistics show that crime appears to be trending down in many areas in the first three months of 2024, as compared to the same time-period in 2023. View the report here: https://t.co/3Bah5JxQX5 pic.twitter.com/xoirmt0Afq — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 20, 2024

Everything regarding violent crimes, from culpable homicide, sexual offences, robbery, and assaults (common and serious), had dipped in 2024’s first quarter compared to 2023’s first quarter.

The only criminal offence that stayed the same was attempted murder.

“Violent crime in Q1 2024 was the lowest it has been in the post-pandemic period,” the VPD said in a statement.

While some praised the reported downward trend, others remained critical of the police and the statistics they released.

Just because you downgrade every offence doesn’t make it better. We see it with our own eyes. Why don’t you stick to warning citizens of the dangers WE face. Thanks for nothing. — craig beckstrom (@BeckstromCraig) June 22, 2024

Do you even actually investigate crime? I doubt it. — Patrick Longworth (@Patpadraig) June 21, 2024

Reporting crime is a waste of time, so figures are bound to shrink, year after year. — Dave Simpson (@Dave16652) June 21, 2024



In his description of the video sharing his stranger encounter, Warren G added, “It’s all love at the end of the day.”

He even shared another video Monday of himself enjoying an Uber drive in the city and saying it was “pretty nice out here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Griffin (@warreng)



The “Regulate” rapper will join Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and New York producer DJ Green Lantern on Tuesday.