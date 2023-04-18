Vancouver Art Gallery launches new free admission night starting this spring

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Just a few weeks after ending its popular by-donation evening, the Vancouver Art Gallery (VAG) has introduced a new free admission night that it says will increase public access.

The Free First Friday Nights Presented by BMO will launch on May 5, 2023.

According to Anthony Kiendl, CEO and director of the Vancouver Art Gallery, the monthly event will help open and expand the world of art to a broader audience.

“Thanks to the support of BMO, we will be able to amplify our programs and experiences, building a more creative, innovative and healthy Canada,” said Kiendl in a release.

Guests can access the gallery free of charge between 4 and 8 pm.

Free First Friday Nights is part of a series of operational changes at VAG, including a weekly closure every Tuesday for exhibition and building-related maintenance starting in May and a “transition away from ‘by-donation’ nights.”

The Gallery also introduced a new subscription pass in early April, which was met with a mixed reaction from the public.

VAG shared that offering free admission on the first Friday night of each month was a natural choice as that is when they usually see the most visitors.

“We are beyond excited to be able to offer the Free First Friday Nights program in partnership with BMO,” added Broek Bosma, chief advancement officer of the Vancouver Art Gallery, in a statement. “In recognition of the important role of art and culture in all our lives, the Gallery is proud to embrace opportunities that increase access to art in partnership with community-focused organizations like BMO.”

Visitors can also pay $5 per month (plus a $29 activation fee) for unlimited access to exhibitions via VAG’s new subscription. The Gallery’s last by-donation night will take place on Tuesday, April 25.

