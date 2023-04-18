EventsArtsCurated

Vancouver Art Gallery launches new free admission night starting this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 18 2023
Vancouver Art Gallery launches new free admission night starting this spring
Vancouver Art Gallery/Facebook
Just a few weeks after ending its popular by-donation evening, the Vancouver Art Gallery (VAG) has introduced a new free admission night that it says will increase public access.

The Free First Friday Nights Presented by BMO will launch on May 5, 2023.

According to Anthony Kiendl, CEO and director of the Vancouver Art Gallery, the monthly event will help open and expand the world of art to a broader audience.


“Thanks to the support of BMO, we will be able to amplify our programs and experiences, building a more creative, innovative and healthy Canada,” said Kiendl in a release.

Guests can access the gallery free of charge between 4 and 8 pm.

Free First Friday Nights is part of a series of operational changes at VAG, including a weekly closure every Tuesday for exhibition and building-related maintenance starting in May and a “transition away from ‘by-donation’ nights.”

The Gallery also introduced a new subscription pass in early April, which was met with a mixed reaction from the public.

Vancouver Art Gallery

Vancouver Art Gallery/Facebook

VAG shared that offering free admission on the first Friday night of each month was a natural choice as that is when they usually see the most visitors.

“We are beyond excited to be able to offer the Free First Friday Nights program in partnership with BMO,” added Broek Bosma, chief advancement officer of the Vancouver Art Gallery, in a statement. “In recognition of the important role of art and culture in all our lives, the Gallery is proud to embrace opportunities that increase access to art in partnership with community-focused organizations like BMO.”

People on steps of Vancouver Art Gallery

Vancouver Art Gallery (Lissandra Melo/Shutterstock)

Visitors can also pay $5 per month (plus a $29 activation fee) for unlimited access to exhibitions via VAG’s new subscription. The Gallery’s last by-donation night will take place on Tuesday, April 25.

Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights

When: The first Friday of every month starting on May 5, 2023
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

