Here’s some more hot chicken news, Vancouver. A new Korean bistro called MunChicken is set to open in Kitsilano.

The new eatery has put up signage at 1629 Yew Street, in the former location of Mak N Ming, which closed its doors in July.

While MunChicken doesn’t have much of an online presence at the moment, the restaurant has signalled it will be opening soon.

We’ll keep you posted as more details and an opening date are revealed.

MunChicken

Address: 1629 Yew Street, Vancouver