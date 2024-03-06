Several big names change teams in busy day of trades in NHL

The NHL trade deadline is just two days away, but teams aren’t waiting until Friday to start wheeling and dealing.

Several sizeable trades have been made in the NHL today, resulting in the Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, and Colorado Avalanche loading up. A few of the names that have been in the rumour mill lately were finally dealt, and there was also a surprise deal.

Avalanche trade Byram

Defenceman Bowen Byram has been traded to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for centre Casey Mittelstadt, who is heading to Colorado.

The trade involves two good young players. Byram is only 22 years old and has 20 points (8-12-20) in 55 games with the Avalanche this season. The young blueliner helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup two years ago.

Mittelstadt, 25, has 47 points (14-33-47) in 62 games this season. He scored 59 points (15-44-59) one year ago. The move gives Colorado a bonafide No. 2 centre, something they’ve been searching for ever since losing Nazem Kadri in free agency.

Colorado makes another move

In a corresponding move, the Avalanche traded Ryan Johansen and a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenceman Sean Walker and a fifth-round pick.

Walker will help fill the void left by Byram’s departure, while Johansen is a salary dump. The Flyers have already put Johansen on waivers.

Oilers get Henrique

The Edmonton Oilers are also loading up, acquiring centres Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were involved in the three-team deal to help retain salary on Henrique’s contract. Edmonton will pay just 25% of the 34-year-old’s $5.825 million deal, and 50% of Carrick’s $850,000 contract.

The Oilers gave up a first-round pick and a conditional fifth-rounder to Anaheim, and a fourth-round pick to Tampa. Edmonton also received a seventh-round pick from the Ducks and minor league goalie Ty Taylor.

Tarasenko heading to Florida

The first trade of the day involved Vladimir Tarasenko, who was traded by the Ottawa Senators to the Florida Panthers. The Senators receive a conditional fourth-round draft pick in this year’s draft, as well as a third-round pick in 2025.

That’s a seemingly underwhelming return for a player with Tarasenko’s resume, but the 32-year-old had a full no-trade clause in his contract. Tarasenko has 41 points (17-24-41) in 57 games with Ottawa this season.

Wennberg to the Rangers

Alex Wennberg is off to New York, after a trade completed by the Rangers and Seattle Kraken.

The 29-year-old centre has 25 points (9-16-25) in 60 games. In return, Seattle receives a 2024 second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025.

More players that could be traded

There are plenty of other big names that could be traded before Friday’s deadline.

