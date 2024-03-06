The Edmonton Oilers are close to finalizing a three-team trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

Reports came out this morning that the team had acquired both Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if Edmonton wins the Stanley Cup this season.

The Ducks have retained 50% of Henrique’s salary while the Oilers have also traded a fourth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning to retain an additional 25%. In total, Henrique should wind up at around $1.5 million on the Oilers’ cap.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli has a more succinct breakdown of the complete trade.

Trade call(s) going down now: To #Oilers: Adam Henrique (75% retained), Sam Carrick, 7th Rd Pick

To #NHLDucks: EDM 2024 1st Rd Pick, Cond. 2025 5th Rd Pick

To #GoBolts: EDM 4th Rd Pick Cond: 5th becomes 4th in EDM wins the Cup.

Tampa also must send a reserve list player. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2024

Henrique is having a wonderful season in Anaheim. He currently has 18 goals and 42 points in 60 games. Yesterday it was reported that Oilers GM Ken Holland had made acquiring Henrique his top priority ahead of the deadline.

So far this season, Henrique has been playing as the Ducks’ first-line centre, a role he would not be getting in Edmonton. Instead, the most likely spot for the 34-year-old would be as either the Oilers’ third-line centre or on the second-line as a winger.

Carrick has been a penalty-kill specialist for the Ducks this season, playing as the team’s third-line centre and putting up eight goals and 11 points in 61 games. It appears that the Ducks have also retained 50% of Carrick’s $850,000 cap hit, making him count as just $425,000 against the Oilers cap.

Both players are on expiring contracts and will be UFAs this summer.