Canucks "very aggressively" trying to trade for Guentzel: report

Mar 6 2024, 7:22 pm
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports

The Jake Guentzel sweepstakes are heating up, and the Vancouver Canucks are right in the thick of it.

The Canucks are not only trying to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins sniper, they’re reportedly willing to trade Elias Lindholm to make it happen.

The Canucks spoke to the Boston Bruins about dealing Lindholm, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston, just five weeks after acquiring him from the Calgary Flames. Lindholm hasn’t fit in since joining the Canucks, with just six points (4-2-6) in 15 games. He’s currently centring the team’s third line.

In their search for an elite winger to play alongside Elias Pettersson, it seems the Canucks have zoned in on Guentzel. Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe is reporting today that multiple sources have told him the Canucks are “very aggressively” trying to get Guentzel.

But Canucks management does seem to have backup plans at the ready.

Another possibility for Vancouver, to no surprise, also has a Pittsburgh connection.

Both Johnston and Canucks insider Irfaan Gaffar have mentioned Jason Zucker as a possibility. Zucker isn’t having a great season in Arizona, with just 25 points (9-16-25) in 51 games. But the 32-year-old is just one year removed from a 27-goal campaign with the Penguins.

Another possibility that insiders have mentioned lately appears to be Tyler Toffoli, the former Canuck that has 44 points (26-18-44) in 61 games with the New Jersey Devils this season.

What Guentzel, Zucker, and Toffoli all have in common is that they’re pending unrestricted free agents on non-playoff teams. The Canucks, by contrast, are loading up for a chance to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

Vancouver is currently first place in the Western Conference, but the path out of the Pacific Division promises to be a difficult one, with the likes of the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and Vegas Golden Knights hanging around.

The trade deadline is noon Pacific Time on Friday.

