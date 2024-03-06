Canucks "very aggressively" trying to trade for Guentzel: report

The Jake Guentzel sweepstakes are heating up, and the Vancouver Canucks are right in the thick of it.

The Canucks are not only trying to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins sniper, they’re reportedly willing to trade Elias Lindholm to make it happen.

The Canucks spoke to the Boston Bruins about dealing Lindholm, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston, just five weeks after acquiring him from the Calgary Flames. Lindholm hasn’t fit in since joining the Canucks, with just six points (4-2-6) in 15 games. He’s currently centring the team’s third line.

In their search for an elite winger to play alongside Elias Pettersson, it seems the Canucks have zoned in on Guentzel. Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe is reporting today that multiple sources have told him the Canucks are “very aggressively” trying to get Guentzel.

Multiple teams are in on Guentzel, obviously.

But I’ve been told by numerous sources that Vancouver is very aggressively trying to make a deal happen. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 6, 2024

Something is definitely brewing https://t.co/PLjF6X4lsU — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) March 6, 2024

But Canucks management does seem to have backup plans at the ready.

Another possibility for Vancouver, to no surprise, also has a Pittsburgh connection.

Both Johnston and Canucks insider Irfaan Gaffar have mentioned Jason Zucker as a possibility. Zucker isn’t having a great season in Arizona, with just 25 points (9-16-25) in 51 games. But the 32-year-old is just one year removed from a 27-goal campaign with the Penguins.

Another possibility that insiders have mentioned lately appears to be Tyler Toffoli, the former Canuck that has 44 points (26-18-44) in 61 games with the New Jersey Devils this season.

Chris Johnston on the #Canucks : They are aggressive, in fact I heard them connected to Jason Zucker again this morning. Lindholm to Boston is still a possibility. Canucks worried about price on Guentzal. Complete Chris Johnston interview @DonnieandDhali and You Tube. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) March 6, 2024

If the Canucks end up losing to Carolina for Guentzel you have to believe Toffoli is their guy. Zucker is interesting too. Van has talked to AZ about him already once. Not too sure if it went as far as an offer, but he’s on their radar. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) March 6, 2024

What Guentzel, Zucker, and Toffoli all have in common is that they’re pending unrestricted free agents on non-playoff teams. The Canucks, by contrast, are loading up for a chance to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

Vancouver is currently first place in the Western Conference, but the path out of the Pacific Division promises to be a difficult one, with the likes of the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and Vegas Golden Knights hanging around.

The trade deadline is noon Pacific Time on Friday.