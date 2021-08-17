FVDED in the Park 2021 cancels Holland Park, announces replacement event

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

FVDED in the Park, one of Western Canada’s top music festivals, has announced a change of plans and a change in venue.

Festival Organizers say that despite “ongoing consultation” with the City of Surrey, this year’s event won’t be able to take place at Holland Park due to capacity issues.

“We are unfortunately unable to move forward with this year’s FVDED in the Park at a capacity needed to execute the multi-stage event at Holland Park,” the event says in a Facebook post.

Instead, planning for next year’s FVDED in the Park has begun, which is slated to take place in July 2022, with a hopeful return to Surrey. Further details will be shared by organizers when they’re available. Additionally, ticket holders will be able to transfer their 2021 tickets to next year’s event or receive a full refund.

Organizers also shared plans for a replacement event that will take place in early September.

“Although FVDED at Holland Park will not happen in 2021, some of the artists who were booked for FVDED simply didn’t want to miss a chance to gather with you, so we are moving ahead with a special series of events across the FVDED weekend.”

The new event, FVDED PRESENTS, will take place across several venues from September 10 to 12. Concert venues for the event include the PNE Amphitheatre, Celebrities, and Fortune Sound Club.

A lineup for FVDED PRESENTS has yet to be announced, and tickets for each venue will be sold separately.

When: September 10 to 12, 2021

Time: TBA

Where: Various locations around Vancouver

Tickets: Pricing to be announced