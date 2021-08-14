IHIT investigating after 26-year-old man stabbed to death in Whistler

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in after a man was stabbed to death in Whistler on Saturday morning.

According to IHIT, Sea-to-Sky RCMP officers were called to the Whistler Medical Clinic just after 2 am on August 14 after a man arrived with stab wounds.

By the time police arrived, the 26-year-old victim has succumbed to his injuries. With the help of witnesses, officers identified a crime scene in the 4100 block of Village Green.

IHIT is leading the investigation, and is working closely with the Sea-to-Sky RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services, and the BC Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Investigators said the victim was not known to police, and investigators do not believe he is associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“There is no known risk to the public,” said Corporal Timothy Pierotti.

Anyone who was in the area of Whistler Green between 1:30 and 2:30 am on August 14 is asked to contact IHIT immediately.

Additionally, investigators believe there may be witnesses who have information, cellphone videos and pictures, and dash cam footage.

IHIT can be reached through its Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at [email protected].