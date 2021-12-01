Some of the best cafes in the world call Vancouver home, which means there are a heck of a lot of cups being used and thrown away every single day.

In fact, 2.6 million cups per week are thrown out in Vancouver alone, a phenomenon costing the city $2.5 million annually to dispose of.

You might also like: Downtown Vancouver just got a brand new late-night noodle bar (PHOTOS)

7 notable Vancouver restaurants that have closed recently

11 places to get epic sandwiches for under $15 in Vancouver

But thankfully, there’s a solution.

The snazzy black mugs with teal blue lids that you’ve seen around town don’t just look great; they’re part of a mug-sharing program that’s tackling pollution here in our city.

The Vancouver-based company, mugshare, started the social impact program back in 2016 to provide a safe and reusable alternative to single-use cups.

The way it works is, you order a drink at any mugshare partner location and ask for a mugshare mug. You pay a $5 deposit, enjoy your drink and return your mug at any mugshare location for your reimbursement.

Here is a list of mugshare partner locations:

Café Super Veloce – 1067 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Di Beppe Caffé – 2 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Giovane Caffé ​- 1049 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

JJ Bean Coffee Roasters – 6005 University Boulevard, Vancouver and 740 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Chickpea – 4298 Main Street, Vancouver

Dalina – 687 Main Street, Vancouver and 992 West Broadway, Vancouver

Continental Coffee House – 1806 Commercial Drive, Vancouver and 4295 Main Street, Vancouver

Loafe Cafe – 6163 University Boulevard, Vancouver

With so many awesome spots on the list, there’s no reason not to switch over to the environmentally friendly alternative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mugshare (@mugshare)

So during the season of giving, consider giving back to the community at large and helping the environment with a reusable mug, especially since starting January 1, 2022, the City of Vancouver will charge a $0.25 fee for every individual-use cup.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!