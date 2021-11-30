Sandwiches are one of those incredible types of food that can cater to just about anyone.

The choice of meat, veggies, seasoning, and sauce between two slices of bread… what could be better?

In fact, here in Vancouver, chefs have taken the basic concept of a sandwich and made it even more desirable, fusing unique flavours for an affordable price.

And now that we have your attention, here are 11 great sandwiches to grab in Vancouver for $15 or less.

Simple, fast, and delicious sandwiches — that’s Meat & Bread’s motto. With four locations in Vancouver, you know these guys have got to be good. Their feature sandwich is a Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese made with Kansas BBQ sauce, aged cheddar, mac crumble, and smoked ketchup, all for the generous price of $12.50.

Address: 1033 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-9003

Address: 370 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Address: 625 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 796 W Broadway, Vancouver

At this quaint, family-owned cafe in Gastown, you can always expect a warm greeting and delicious sambo at Bambo. They’ve been operating for over 20 years and are basically pros at what they do. With all of their sandwiches priced under $10, it’s an easy choice for your next lunch break.

Address: 301 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-4323

If you’re looking to try a truly unique sandwich that will surprise and tease your tastebuds, Finch’s is the spot to go. Their most expensive sandwich, Pear, rings in at $12.45. It’s made with pear, prosciutto, blue brie, roasted walnuts, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar. My only question is, is your mouth watering yet?

Address: 353 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-4040

From their secret sauce to their toppings and protein, Hubbub knows how to make a good sandwich. Choose between pulled pork, chicken, turkey, veggie, or prawn on freshly made bread for no more than $15.

Address: 420 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-801-9995

Address: 859 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3398

Beautifully decorated and with a great atmosphere, the Birds and the Beets is a Gastown gem. We love both their turkey and tofu banh mi sandwiches, served on their house-made bread for $11 and $9.

Address: 55 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-893-7832

A Commercial Drive institution, La Grotta is always a classic choice when craving Italian fare. For as low as $10.50, you can make a classic Italian sandwich that Nona would even approve of.

Address: 1791 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-3911

This family-run Vietnamese shop serves the community great sandwiches that are made with love and care. Their special Dac Biet sandwich is made with ham, headcheese, meatball, meatloaf, pate, homemade mayo, soy sauce, pickled veggies, all for only $6.50.

Address: 5397 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9992

Harvest Deli

Harvest Deli serves up premium, hearty sandwiches that taste good for your soul. Their Shadow Sandwich is a must-try made with Portobello mushroom, pesto, goat cheese, roasted peppers, hummus, arugula, and avocado on ciabatta bread.

Address: 2963 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-739-3354

This spot serves up immaculate, gourmet Mexican sandwiches. They have plenty of vegetarian options including their Queso Loco torta, which is beautifully crafted with poblano pepper, pineapple, and Oaxaca and Panela cheese. Not to mention, they have chicken, pork, beef, lamb, and even fish sandwiches as well.

Address: 3353 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604 -569 -1402

DL Chicken Shack has everything you would expect a good chicken joint to have, plus a whole lot more. Between their all-natural ingredients, 100% fresh chicken and a variety of sandwich concoctions, this spot is perfect for satisfying your cravings. None of their sandwiches cost more than $13.

Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-283-1385

Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver

The Roast Beef Dip Sandwich at Bovine is a crowd pleaser, made with shaved medium-rare roast beef, melted cheese, toasted brioche, red miso gravy and pickled peppers for just $12.50. They also have a popular Katsu Chicken Sandwich for the same price, and a rotating menu with plenty of more options (not that you’ll really need them).

Address: #118 – 1050 W Pender Street, Vancouver

