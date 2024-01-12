US fast food joint Shake Shack delighted Toronto burger lovers last year when it announced that it would open its first Canadian franchise in the city, and it appears that opening may be just around the corner.

Shake Shack is now actively seeking new hires for what will be the brand’s first and flagship Canadian location at a yet-to-be-revealed Toronto address.

Though the New York City-based chain has yet to announce an opening date for the Toronto flagship, it posted three job listings in December seeking to fill manager, general manager and assistant general manager positions in advance of the restaurant chain’s debut north of the border.

The job postings describe employee perks, including team appreciation day, unlimited meal discounts, and volunteer opportunities, calling the chance to work for the brand a “fulfilling, financially rewarding and really fun career.”

Shake Shack has already tested the waters of the Canadian market with a well-received pop-up in 2017, where throngs of patient burger lovers braved long lines at the since-departed Momofuku Toronto to get their hands on the signature ShackBurger.

“We have been eyeing this incredible opportunity in Canada for quite some time and are elated to have found exceptional partners to serve Shack classics and bespoke Canada-exclusive items to our sophisticated neighbours to the north,” said Shake Shack’s chief global licensing officer, Michael Kark, in 2023 when the expansion was first announced.

The upcoming flagship Toronto location is expected to be just the first in an expansion that aims to bring 35 Shake Shack locations to the country by 2035.

For those unfamiliar with the rapidly expanding empire, Shake Shack got its start in New York City, and is one of the fast-food chains behind the runaway popularity of the smash-burger style, along with fan favourites like crinkle-cut cheese fries and frozen custard.

Shake Shack’s north-of-the-border expansion is being realized through a partnership with Toronto-based private investment companies Osmington Inc., and Harlo Entertainment Inc., which has invested in other prominent restaurant brands Baro, Planta, Sunnys Chinese and Parc Ave.