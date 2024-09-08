FoodNewsCrimeFood News

7-11 in Surrey locking up its ice-cream fridge

Nikitha Martins
Sep 8 2024, 8:47 pm
Locked fridges at 7-11 near 104 Street and Fraser Highway. (Nikitha Martins, Daily Hive)

If you’re trying to get your ice cream fix from a 7-11, you might have to ask staff first, as a store in Surrey has locked up its fridge.

This summer, the 7-11 location at 104 Street and Fraser Highway put padlocks on its fridges. Most of the locked fridges store ice cream, but there is also some frozen food, like Eggos and Pizza Pops.

7-11 fridge near 104 Street and Fraser Highway. (Nikitha Martins, Daily Hive)

This location in Surrey is not the only one locking up items. Recently, folks who visited a 7-11 in downtown Vancouver noticed padlocks on its fridges and printed signs telling customers they couldn’t grab a soda, a carton of milk, or a pint of ice cream on their own.

locked 7-11

Locked 7-11 fridge in downtown Vancouver (Daily Hive)

Some Vancouverites who live in the area weighed in on social media, saying the area has dealt with increasing vandalism and theft.

Daily Hive has contacted 7-11’s media relations team to ask about the rationale behind the locked freezers. If a statement is received, this article will be updated.

Have you seen locked fridges or freezers at convenience stores near you? Let us know in the comments.

Nikitha is a reporter with Daily Hive based primarily in Surrey. Her journalism focuses on bringing complex and compelling stories to light, and digging deep into outcomes and impacts on communities. When she's not writing, researching, or interviewing, she is often found struggling to learn Spanish and finding the best matcha around.

