Comic-Con on a Boat: The ultimate geek cruise is setting sail next year

Pack your bags, nautical nerds! Comic-Con: The Cruise is officially launching next year, and it’s your chance to geek out on the high seas!

Entertainment Cruise Productions is producing the inaugural “Ultimate Fan Adventure” that sets sail on a four-night voyage from Tampa to Cozumel in February 2025.

The Royal Caribbean ship departs on February 5, 2025, and the official licensee of Comic-Con International will be packed full of celebrities, panels and screenings, parties and more.

Comic-Con: The Cruise has unveiled some of the stars coming along for the adventure. Fans will get to sail with Warwick Davis (Willow), George Takei (Star Trek), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica), Felicia Day (Supernatural) and more.

The fan-focused event will also offer nightly shows, exclusive performances, meet-and-greets and games.

Guests will also participate in book clubs, sing karaoke, and enjoy meaningful interactive, one-on-one experiences. Of course, cosplay is highly recommended, especially for the themed parties aboard the vessel.

“The Ultimate Fan Adventure celebrates your passions at every turn,” states Entertainment Cruise Productions on its website. “Expect the unexpected as you rub shoulders with iconic and beloved Comic-Con stars and experience a vibrant community of the most passionate fans across the globe.”

Cruise packages on the Serenade of the Seas are currently available and range between US$$990 to $5,620, based on double occupancy. Passengers must be 21 years or older on the date of the sailing.

However, guests between the ages of 13 and 20 are permitted on the cruise if they are accompanied by an adult aged 21+ and booked into the same or adjoining stateroom.

Would you set sail on this geeky cruise? Let us know in the comments.