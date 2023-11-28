10 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in December

After four long months, the actor’s strike is officially over!

At the beginning of November, it was announced that the SAG-AFTRA strike had finally ended, allowing movies and TV shows to resume production. The strike took place from July 14 through to November 9.

With the cameras back rolling, there are plenty of new projects, along with a few familiar favourites that are filming in Vancouver this holiday season. Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this December!

Locked

Locked set up shop in the city this past November, and production will wrap up by mid-December. Locked is a new action thriller movie that will star longtime award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins alongside Glen Powell.

The movie is a remake of the Argentinian film 4X4, with David Yarovesky directing. The storyline will follow a burglar and thief (Powell) who finds himself in quite a dangerous situation. After breaking into a luxury SUV only to enter a complex, he suddenly realizes it’s a decoy leading him into a deadly trap put in place by a mysterious man (Hopkins).

Locked thriller with Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins & Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell starts filming in Vancouver.https://t.co/DDYf54FrLK — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) November 12, 2023

Shadowless Horse

Shadowless Horse is filming in Vancouver until sometime in December. While we don’t know much surrounding the plot and cast members yet, we do know that Oz Perkins will be directing.

Perkins is the son of actor Anthony Perkins and is known for directing horror movies like The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Gretel & Hansel. He has also had small roles in a few movies over the years. You may recognize him from Not Another Teen Movie and as “Dorky David” in Legally Blonde.

The Good Doctor — Season 7

The Good Doctor is expected to be back on location in Vancouver this December. Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital.

The Good Doctor will be on location for quite a while, as filming will continue into July of next year.

Tracker — Season 1

Tracker is a new CBS series that will be filming in Vancity from December to April 2024. The thriller series is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s The Never Game novel and brings This Is Us star Justin Hartley to town. Tracker previously filmed its pilot in Vancouver over a year ago; check out the teaser below!

Animal Control — Season 2

Animal Control begins filming again in Vancouver this December for its second season. Starring Joel McHale, the comedy series is about an animal control officer who has a unique connection to animals that’s almost supernatural. Filming will be underway in the city from December to March of next year.

Fire Country — Season 2

Fire Country returns to Vancouver this December to film for its second season! The popular CBS series follows a young convict who is given a second chance and a rare opportunity. In exchange for reduced prison time, he joins a prison-release program that has him working with firefighters in his hometown to control wildfires.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot in the lead role, alongside Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro, and is expected to be on location until April 2024.

So Help Me Todd — Season 2

CBS’s So Help Me Todd starts production in Vancouver this month. The hilarious drama-comedy series stars Skylar Astin as a private investigator working for his mother at her law firm, played by Marcia Gay Harden. Filming for the first season also took place in Vancouver, and production for the second season will continue into April 2024.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit — Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit will set up shop in Hollywood North this month to film for its second season. The FOX crime series stars Dania Ramirez as Nikki, a police officer who joins Philadelphia’s Missing Persons Unit after her son goes missing. Starring alongside Ramirez is Scott Caan as her ex-husband Jason. Together they help solve current cases while also searching for their own son.

Season 2 of Fox procedural Alert: Missing Persons Unit hopes to start filming this December in Vancouver, assuming the SAG-AFTRA strike is settled by then.https://t.co/v0lJZFghef — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) October 23, 2023

Allegiance — Season 1

Filming for the brand new CBC series Allegiance began filming back in September in the Vancouver area and Surrey. Production is expected to continue filming in town until December 20. Casting has not been announced for the series, which will follow a Sikh rookie cop.

Meet the cast of CBC’s new series Allegiance about a Sikh rookie cop in Surrey, BC.https://t.co/2paYHtYh8H — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) November 15, 2023

The Irrational — Season 1

NBC’s The Irrational began filming in Vancouver for its first season earlier this year. Filming was on a temporary hiatus for several months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. After months at a standstill, filming has now resumed in Vancouver! Production is expected to continue into January 2024.

The new thriller series stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon. The Irrational will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases.