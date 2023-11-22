Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in December

If you’re looking for a cheap weekend activity for the whole family, head to your local Cineplex.

Great movies for just $2.99 are playing at Cineplex theatres across Canada.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” the cinema chain said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning for only $2.99 plus tax.”

Under the Family Favourites programming, there are $2.99 flicks available every Saturday movie morning at Cineplex. Since it’s the holiday season, they’ll run for only three Saturdays this month.

Here are the movies available.

Saturday, December 2 and 9 – The Polar Express

A complete list of screening times and films will be available on the official Cineplex website.