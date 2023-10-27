Mice are taking over Vancouver apartments and here's why

We are all trying to stay warm as the weather gets colder, and mice are no different.

“The mice population is very healthy in Vancouver, and it has increased,” says Westside Pest Control owner Mike Landry.

He has been in the pest control business for nearly two decades and says many factors have contributed to the increased pest populations.

“One is the mild climate that we live in, so mice around here can live indoors and outdoors,” he said.

But while they might spend the summers outside, now that it’s getting colder, expect to see more and more of these rodents inside.

Mice will hide anywhere they feel safe, and your cozy apartment might be the perfect place for them to set up shop.

“Mice can be thought of as a guest in an all-inclusive resort,” says Landry.

So, they don’t pay rent and eat your food for free.

Mice do not require very much water, can live off something as small as a single cheerio for one week, and are used to cohabitating with humans.

They often hide in crawl spaces and walls and can slip through a hole as small as six millimetres.

How do you get rid of them?

Here are some tips to eliminate the furry little creatures so you don’t play a game of Tom and Jerry this winter.

BC recently banned rat poisons except for a few instances, so you’ll have to go with a different approach.

According to Landry, if you discover a mouse or rat has gotten into your pantry, keep the packaging and food it ate, and don’t throw it away. That food can lure the mouse into human traps because they have become familiar with it.

Not leaving food out is an excellent way to keep the pests at bay; however, they are more attracted to people’s homes than food. Landry says that even the cleanest of homes will still get mice.

Suppose you’re planning on setting a trap. It is essential to put them perpendicular to the wall, not running parallel. This is because the mouse may be running along or behind the trap, and if it is set off without injury, they’ll never go near it again.

Because mice haven’t established a functional democracy, it’s unlikely that they will take over; however, it is essential to remember that understanding mouse behaviour and how they got inside is the best way to beat them at their own game.

Are you seeing a surge in mice in your home these days? Let us know in the comments.