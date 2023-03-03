Metro Vancouver resident tears kitchen apart trying to stop Jerry the mouse (VIDEOS)

A Vancouver media personality recently documented his journey trying to stop a mouse from getting into his kitchen, and it went viral.

The Metro Vancouver resident with the mouse problem is Andy Baryer, a tech guru who runs Handy Andy Media.

Baryer’s weeks-long journey to try and figure out where the mouse was coming from captivated social media audiences on Twitter and Facebook, and it seems, finally, after tearing up his entire kitchen, he’s figured it out.

“It’s a battle between a man and mouse,” Baryer told Daily Hive.

As mentioned, Baryer is a tech guru and expert. He masterfully documented every step of his journey, including setting up cameras to figure out how Jerry, the name the mouse was bestowed with, kept getting in.

Baryer first discovered the mouse in November 2022 after noticing a hole in a bag of bread.

“I suspected a mouse, so I set up an indoor security camera. My suspicions were correct; a mouse was eating my bread at night.”

He pulled out the dishwasher and noticed a big hole for the power cord and initially suspected that this was where the mouse was coming in from.

He didn’t notice any more mousey activity until recently.

“I set up a camera, and sure enough, the mouse was back.”

The 🐭 came back last night, I can’t figured out how it’s getting into my house! So far, this little fella is outsmarting but I will prevail. Wish me luck! #mouseinthehouse pic.twitter.com/8jXv8rhGai — Andy Baryer (@AndyBaryer) February 28, 2023

Baryer can tolerate mice but not large rats.

He says they’re “cute to look at on camera, but definitely not something you want in your kitchen at night. They are speedy fellas too.”

After seeing so much footage of the mouse, Baryer said his feelings softened.

“I kind of developed a special affinity for it. It reminds me of the old Tom and Jerry cartoons, this cat and mouse chase we’re having.”

He added that he didn’t want to trap or kill it.

Baryer eventually pulled off the bulkhead above the cabinet and discovered a new hole, suspecting that was where Jerry was getting in from.

I think I found the mouse hole! 🔊 #mouseinthehouse pic.twitter.com/8NYTwJ7d1c — Andy Baryer (@AndyBaryer) March 1, 2023

Baryer shared that the mouse-invaded house was built in the ’40s and is an old rancher-style house in Surrey.

“It was in real bad shape when I moved in, but I’ve been slowly renovating it since 2010,” he told Daily Hive.

The renovations include building a brand-new kitchen with an LED garden. Clearly, Baryer doesn’t play around when it comes to tech.

We asked Baryer, “why not just turn to a professional?”

“My nickname is Handy Andy; I DIY everything in my life. Turning to an expert in pest control is admitting defeat. That would be the absolute last resort.”

The bulkhead wasn’t the primary entry point for the mouse, but Baryer believes he has finally found the right hole after basically tearing his entire kitchen apart.

“Thankfully, this story is over,” said Baryer in the thrilling conclusion to his humane mouse hunt:

I have a mouse in my house – The epilogue. 🔊on pic.twitter.com/yWA4KWQkDP — Andy Baryer (@AndyBaryer) March 3, 2023

If the mouse makes a comeback, we’ll let you know.

Have you had an epic confrontation with a pest like Baryer? Tell us about it in the comments.