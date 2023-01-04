MEC to open new Western Canada distribution centre in Metro Vancouver

Artistic rendering of MEC's Western Distribution Centre in the new Pacific Corporate Centre industrial park at 19550 36 Avenue in Campbell Heights in Surrey. (BentallGreenOak/Cedar Coast)

After a challenging few years that saw the retailer transition from being a cooperative to a private company, Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) is now expanding its operations.

MEC will open a new Western Distribution Centre at 19550 36th Avenue within Campbell Heights industrial park in Surrey.

The new replacement’s 212,000 sq ft facility will be larger than MEC’s existing logistics and warehouse facility nearby, providing the retailer with incremental space to house its substantial growth, and improving its speed to serve stores and online deliveries. The building is part of the new 19-acre Pacific Corporate Centre complex developed by BentallGreenOak and Cedar Coast.

“MEC is on a strong and sustainable growth trajectory, and we remain focused on the core foundations of the business — people, product innovation, DE&I and value for money,” said Eric Claus, CEO and chair of MEC, in a statement.

“A good example of our commitment to growth and innovation is implementing new systems that allow member experience improvements like our recently launched two-hour in store pickup window. This all means that we can continue to provide a best-in-class omni-channel experience that our members expect from Canada’s most trusted outdoor retailer.”

The new distribution centre is expected to be operational by Fall 2023, and it will generate new additional employment.

According to MEC, in 2022, it added over 300 employees across Canada, made further investments in its in-house brand MEC Label, and partnered with Hudson’s Bay to open three premier shop-in-shops in the Greater Toronto Area. In 2023, MEC is planning to further expand its workforce and perform retail expansions and renovations.

Pre-2020 financial issues and growing competition, compounded by the pandemic, led to MEC being sold to an investment firm in September 2020, which turned the cooperative into a private retail company.

MEC also vacated its headquarters office building in the False Creek Flats, which changed hands in 2021 for its addition to the “South Flatz” collection of office buildings, and is now tenanted to Electronic Arts. The retailer opened a new smaller headquarters office in an adjacent South Flatz building.